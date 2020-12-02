



The councillor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora has said that the Orihuela Christmas lights will be turned on throughout the municipality at 7pm on Friday evening, 4 December.

She said that, “because of the virus, we cannot celebrate the traditional ritual of turning on the lights as we have been doing in previous years, so it will be done automatically, at the same time throughout our municipality ”.

She said that, despite the pandemic, it is still important that our streets are illuminated during the Christmas period, “especially for the children for whom the lights must convey the sensation of Christmas, despite the fact that this year will see a rather different celebration.”

“For this reason, the Council is working on a program of events and activities in accordance with health restrictions, with capacity control, which will be announced in the coming days, once the Generalitat Valenciana establishes the new restrictive measures planned for the Christmas holidays”.