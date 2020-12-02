



The suspension of this tax ordinance will be extended to the end of the 2021 financial year

PP spokesman, Rafael Almagro, has said that at the next Plenary Session the Orihuela Council will extend the suspension of the terrace tax paid by bars and restaurants, the rate of occupation of public roads with tables and chairs, that is due to expire on 31 December.

Almagro made the statement in response to last week’s criticism by the PSOE, reported in the Leader, in which they denounced the council for their inaction in regard to the tax. He said that, although not announced, the extension of the suspension of this tax throughout the year 2021 was already planned.

Almagro explained that the government team is continually working hard to help sectors such as the hospitality industry, that are seriously affected by the health crisis and, therefore, they understand that the suspension of this tax must be continued throughout the next year.

The economic consequences arising from the restrictions in the hospitality sector have caused many municipalities to suspend this tax, and these agreements are subsequently being extended. In addition to Orihuela, municipalities such as Torrevieja and Rafal have decided to continue with this measure where they will remain in force until the end of the State of Alarm due to COVID-19.