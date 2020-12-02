



Chemies Lounge – Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club – Poppy Appeal Donation 2020

The supporters gather at The Lounge to watch their favourite team Glasgow Rangers. Earlier in the season Mark and his staff were providing meat pies at half time free of charge.

It was suggested that people partaking of the pies could make a donation the total of which could go towards the 2020 Royal British Poppy Appeal.

Well. I am delighted to report that the pie munchers have done the appeal proud.

The sum of €250 was raised and donated to the Poppy Appeal. The handover was performed at Chemies Lounge.

Well done to all the supporters.

All fans of Scottish football are welcome at the Lounge. Phone Mark on 604 127 307 for timings.