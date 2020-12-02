Apex Legends Gameplay Episode 4 – Well a Dub Is A Dub





Welcome to a new video of Apex Legends! Today we get a WIN! I really hope you enjoy the gameplay! This series will follow my upload structure of at least one lets play episode or live stream every two days, maybe more so hit the bell so you don’t miss out! We will also be doing more videos on other Minecraft Modpacks such as awakening sky of diamonds, awakening, Minecraft basics, modern skyblock and some videos on Apex Legends! Hope you enjoy it! I optimized this video with Tube Buddy! If you want to do the same to help you get loads more views and subscribers, here is a link to the service! (Pssst. This is an affiliate link so I get a little help from signing you up, and best of all its FREE!… I choose to pay tho!) https://www.tubebuddy.com/MrPatriotic