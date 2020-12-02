



The Spanish Association of Golf Courses highly values ​​this alliance with the company specialized in the integral management of tourist resorts, and whose ‘expertise’ will be shared by the more than 180 golf courses that constitute it.

The Spanish Association of Golf Courses (AECG) has signed a collaboration agreement with Arum Group, one of the most important companies in Spain in the global development of luxury tourist resorts and residential complexes associated with the world of golf, in its objective of further position the Spanish golf industry internationally and advise its associates.

Arum Group , led by businessman Jordi Robinat, is known for its work at La Manga Club, in Murcia, and Abama Resort, in Tenerife, and is one of the few firms in Europe that can comprehensively manage the creation and development of a tourist and residential resort at the same time, carrying out market studies, creating the project from beginning to end, providing the business and viability plan, executing the construction and sale of real estate, as well as the promotion and hotel management, in addition to contribute marketing and communication tools to the destination that will position it in the international market.

Now, through this new alliance with the AECG, Arum Group and its team will lend their expertise in this field to this non-profit association that brings together more than 180 golf courses, becoming one of its reference companies as specialist in golf resort management, providing technical advice of necessary support to its Board of Directors and to the Assembly itself if necessary.

Both entities will collaborate in a special way in the continuous training and updating of technical knowledge suitable for the activity carried out by the AECG and its members. In this sense, Arum undertakes as a new collaborator of the Spanish Association of Golf Courses, to participate in the organization of activities that promote synergies between Spanish golf resorts and also to the dissemination of key news of the sector at an international level, highlighting the main contributions of the Association’s member golf resorts.

This positioning is a step forward in the strategy of Arum Group, which has a team of professionals with experience in the development of projects not only in Spain, but also in France, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Morocco, Paraguay and Uruguay, and which now intends to “put all the experience of more than 25 years linked to the world of golf resorts, at the service of all the members that are part of the Association, in order that they can optimize their enormous potential” , says Jesús Abellán, CEO of the company.

For her part, Claudia Hernández, president of the AECG, values ​​this initiative as very positive “since within the offer that Spain can project to the foreign market in the recovery of our country in this health crisis, golf resorts are one piece key as a first-rate economic lever. For the Association, having a strategic partner like Arum Group is key to achieving our objectives ”.

The AECG has the intention of structuring the golf sector in Spain by generating added value to its member companies, and for this reason it has a network of collaborators who add value and know-how to the community, positioning themselves in a consensual way before the economic and social agents that interact in the golf industry.

Arum Group has led in Spain the purchase of the land, the development, the administration, the restructuring and the promotion of large tourist centers in Spain such as La Manga Club (Murcia); Abama Resort (Tenerife); Macenas Beach (Almería); Fountains of Almuñécar (Granada); El Dorado Playa, Bonmont Costa Daurada, Golf Lumine and Passeig de Mar (all four in Tarragona); the Solell de Sant Agnès (Barcelona), as well as construction, renovation and design projects for a score of hotels, including the 5 * Hotel Dolce Sitges (Barcelona).

All this endorses Arum Group, the successor company of Medgroup, as a highly qualified resort manager. At the real estate level, it also has a catalog of more than 5,000 homes sold throughout Spain, concentrated in the luxury segment.