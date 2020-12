What a performance! The Costa Blanca golfers have beaten the pandemic to raise a truly staggering €7.000,00 for this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Despite movement restrictions, lockdowns and course closures this has been a fantastic effort by everyone involved.

On behalf of all the people this money will help here in Spain, a very big THANK YOU!

Best wishes and a Happy Christmas to you all, and a Covid-free New Year.

Mick the Grip

A selection below of the many golf societies that have donated to the Poppy Appeal: