



The University Hospitals of Torrevieja and Vinalopó, both managed by the American Company Ribera Salud, have once again received accreditation in terms of quality and patient safety from the internationally recognised Joint Commission International (JCI), the most prestigious health accreditation that guarantees patient compliance and high quality standards, recognised internationally, and it has been achieved in the midst of a global pandemic.

The quality seal was previously achieved in both hospitals three years ago, thanks to the efforts of the staff who ensure every day compliance with high quality standards.

Receiving such accreditation involves extra effort on a day-to-day basis, and at this time of a global pandemic caused by Covid-19, it has meant an unparalleled degree of commitment from all the staff that make up this great team. The JCI has reviewed in great detail all those standards related to the prevention and control of infections, which represents an additional guarantee for the safety of patients in Torrevieja and Vinalopó.

Torrevieja Hospital manager Eva Baró said, “This reaccreditation demonstrates once again Ribera’s clear commitment to improving the quality of patient care. JCI obliges us to continue to maintain excellence in all areas, something that could be in doubt if the Torrevieja University Hospital were taken back into the management of the Ministry of Health.”

Achieving the re-accreditation by the Joint Commission International, especially in this particularly tough year, has only been possible thanks to the involvement of each and every one of the staff. Ribera and its hospitals in Torrevieja and Vinalopó are part of the international health elite and this has been demonstrated once again by the award.