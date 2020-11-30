



Torrevieja 1 Formentera 2

Visiting coach Jairo, a former Torry player himself and a connoisseur of local football, had obviously done his homework prior to this fixture, matching the home side’s tactics in virtually every aspect of the game.

A busy Formentera approach didn’t let Torrevieja settle at any time during the game from a side that also defended well, pressed with two attackers throughout and worked continuously to break down their opponents offensive game.

In a game of few opportunities the visitors went ahead 6 minutes prior to the interval when Torry confusion allowed a Formentera forward time to jab the ball home from close range.

However the home side pulled back level through Yhoan on the strike of half time.

Unfortunately any intensity achieved by the goal failed to materialise for Torrevieja in the second period as the visitors comfortably held the home side in check.

A penalty midway through the half was enough for Jairo and his team to claim maximum points and only their first win of the season.