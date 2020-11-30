



CF Popular Orihuela and Sporting CostaBlanca go top

CF Popular Orihuela jumped to the top of the table in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 following a trip to leaders CD Montesinos, who dropped to fourth spot after suffering a 3-0 home defeat at the Municipal stadium.

Hondon Nieves are second after a 1-0 home win against Sporting Dolores CF. UD Aspense A suffered a 4-0 home defeat against CF Rafal, who go third.

CD Cox sit in eighth place after a 1-0 win against Callosa Deportivo CF B; Atletico de Catral CF jump to fifth place following a 3-0 away win at CF Sporting de San. CD Benijofar gained a 2-0 away win at CF Monnegre to go sixth.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 Sporting CostaBlanca top the table after 5-0 landslide victory against mid-table Sporting Saladar.

CF Promesas de Rojales A slipped to bottom of the table following a 5-1 home defeat against CF Atletico Algorfa, who go second.

FB Redován go up to fifth place after a 5-3 win against CF Inter Santa Pola, who drop to second bottom.

Formentera CF jump to eleventh following a 2-1 away win at Torrevieja CF. Atletico Benejuzar A defeated Atletico Crevillente 4-1 to go fourth.

Guardamar Soccer CD are in third place, following a 2-1 away win at Bigastro CF.

Racing San Miguel CF first win of season against UD Aspe A

Racing San Miguel CF gained their first win of the season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 – with a 3-2 comeback victory against UD Aspe A.

Racing took the lead from a penalty by Matheus, with visitors UD Aspe netting to level at the interval. HT 1-1.

In the second half, UD Aspe took a 2-1 lead, but Racing held firm, dominating with Dani Pérez Williscroft holding a back line of three in defence, to keep Aspe at bay.

Cristian Garre netted an equaliser for Racing, following an assist from Matheus. With the game entering the final minutes Peke netted, to give San Miguel the three points.

Going into the game Racing captain Gabri Ruiz Vicente and coach Willy said the winning feeling would return, after a poor start to the season.

Racing sat third bottom on four points after five games in the 2020-21 season: “We are working on the right track and we knew the three points would not be long in coming,” said Vicente.

Fans have been unable to attend fixtures, due to the Government behind closed doors protocols, amid COVID-19.

“The people of San Miguel know that without their fans this team would be nothing, and we are looking forward to seeing our full stands again,” said Vicente.

Racing have been hit by injuries to key players, including striker Vazquinho. Coach Willy said: “We are going to be positive that they respect us for injuries.

“The team is very positive and know they have deserved three points in games. But we remain strong.

“They are a strong group, we all really wanted to give them the three points that this group deserves. We needed it and we went for them.

“In the first five games of the season we have not got the results wanted. But I can guarantee – with my hand on my heart – that none of our players is going to leave anything out.

“We continued working and knew soon the fans would have the first three points.”