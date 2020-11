By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel CF youth player Roberto Pérez Rives has undergone surgery following the fractures of fingers suffered during a match against Promesas Rojales.

“We send our most affectionate message of support to the player of our youth, Roberto.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and hope that the injury is nothing more than a new opportunity to grow as a footballer, so that he can come back stronger than ever,” said a spokesperson from the club.