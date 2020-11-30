Jockey Danny Cook fighting to save eyesight





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Danny Cook hopes eye surgeons can save his career after being forced to give up race-riding following a fall on Definitly Red at Newcastle in the Rehearsal Chase on November 28.

“I’m going to take time out. If they operate, there’s an 80 per cent chance my sight will be even worse – so I need to weigh up all the options.

“Hopefully I will find out more. If it doesn’t get better I will not return,” said Cook, who cited medical reasons for giving up two rides at Carlisle 24 hours after sustaining injury.

He had returned to the saddle on November 21, weeks after suffering a fractured eye socket in a fall that required 60 stitches to facial injuries at Market Rasen, when kicked in the face by a horse.

“I’ve been having trouble with my eyesight since I’ve been back riding. I’m going to see the specialist and try to get something sorted,” said Cook, a leading rider for Yorkshire trainers Sue Smith and Brian Ellison.

Cook, 36, said: “I’ve got good support from Brian Ellison and Sue Smith.”

Following racing’s shutdown in March for six weeks, after the coronavirus outbreak situation, Cook, married with two young children George and Primrose, said he would be working for his brother’s gardening business.

“I have family with a landscape gardening business so I will try to earn enough to pay the bills,” said Cook, who earns a reporteď fee of £173 plus a percentage of prizemoney.

