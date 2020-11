On Monday 7th December there will be a Christmas Craft Fayre to be held at Casa Ventura in San Luis between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm, where the Torrevieja Branch of the RBL will have a stall selling crafts, cakes, chutneys and jams, cards etc., with all proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

If anyone would like to donate any cakes or savoury items for sale it would be very much appreciated.