



Thieves target Benimar, Rojales, Quesada and Benijofar

By Andrew Atkinson

Thieves have struck once again – this time in Benimar – where a handbag was stolen from a parked vehicle in a car park in the town.

A couple were targeted in Benimar on November 28 having parked their car in the low level car park, opposite the Gran China restaurant/Cheers bar.

It was then they were allegedly approached by an Arabic speaking male, who distracted them, while an accomplice entered the car, taking the handbag.

The thieves got away with three bank cards and money from a purse.

One of the alleged thieves was described as a male, well dressed, of North African appearance, aged mid-40s, short dark hair, unshaven appearance, wearing a checked grown top with dark coloured trousers/jeans.

“He talked to us, in Arabic, for a short while, making sure our backs were towards our car, then walked away,” said the victim.

“We had locked the car remotely and was aware of him, but we obviously didn’t lock the car quickly enough,” they added.

“Please keep very alert for the person(s), lock your car immediately you get out and don’t get distracted.

“They did the same thing three weeks ago, to a friend, in the car park of Consum, Rojales. And also in Aldi and Consum, Quesada, car parks, along with Mercadona, Benijofar,” said the victim.