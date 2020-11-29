



A study being carried out by the National Institute of Statistics to analyse mobility in the context of the pandemic, has revealed that thousands of breaches of the municipal and regional borders are taking place in the Region of Murcia and its municipalities, particularly at weekends.

This study reflects that the vast majority of the population is nevertheless complying with the regulations and staying within its municipal boundaries but there are many thousands of other residents who ignore the current decree and regularly breach the confinement.

From the interior to the coast, from the north of the Mar Menor to the south of the lagoon, from Murcia almost everywhere, from Lorca to Almería, from San Pedro del Pinatar and from San Javier to Pilar de la Horadada. Residents seem to be paying little heed to provincial regulations as they travel over the borders without any real concern.

The Cartagena towns of Cabo de Palos, the municipal stretch of La Manga belonging to Cartagena and the towns south of the Mar Menor greeted about 850 people from other municipalities last Saturday, mainly from San Javier, La Unión and Los Alcazares.

In the municipality of Lorca, on the same day, with the closure of the hotel industry still in force, around 2,500 people arrived, mainly from Puerto Lumbreras, Totana, Águilas, Mazarrón and different municipalities bordering Almería.

The movements mostly reflect movement between neighbouring municipalities and also transits from an inland municipality to the coast. The fact that these trips take place on Sunday presupposes that a large number of them are not of a work nature, one of the justifications for crossing from one territory to another.

Indeed, in the last three weekends, mobility between municipalities has progressively increased despite the fact that this type of movement is prohibited.