



At last Thursday’s monthly plenary the PSOE councillor María García proposed that the municipal council extends the suspension of ‘terrace tax’ beyond the end of the year. She also asked that the charge for attending municipal markets be reduced by 50% for all market traders.

Proposing the continued abolition of the terrace tax Garcia said that “many other municipalities have already announced whether or not the exemption will continue into 2021,” so it is only right and proper that the council makes the decision now so that restaurateurs and bar owners are able to better plan their budgets for the coming year.

Moving on the pitch fees paid by market traders the councillor said that “the charges paid by merchants in Orihuela represents one of the highest in the area.” She asked, therefore, that “the City Council reduces the charge to 50% since currently many traders are not able to afford their attendance at markets for the entire month.”