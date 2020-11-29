



Real Murcia have announced that former Man City star Lescott will come out of retirement to play for them in their Copa del Rey clash with La Liga side Levante on 16 December at the Estadio de fútbol Municipal de Dolores de Pacheco.

However the two-time Premier League winner says he is not too sure as the thought that he was only agreeing to play in an exhibition match.

The last time that the former centre back played competitively was when he lined up for Sunderland in a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea three-and-a-half years ago so it now remains to be seen whether he makes himself available for Racing next month or if the Spanish minnows will have to make an embarrassing U-Turn.

Despite playing in Group 13, tier 4 of the Tercera Division, at a ground with a capacity of only 3,500 fans, the club is backed by UAE and Mexican investors. It signed Paul Pogba’s older brother, Guinea international Mathias, in August and only last week failed in an attempt to bring ex-Chelsea, Everton and Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o out of retirement.

But they were ecstatic at securing the services of the Birmingham-born veteran, who won 26 caps for the Three Lions.

A Murcia statement said: “Our president Morris Pagniello, and Racing Murcia, are delighted to announce the signing of the English star Joleon Lescott.

“He will play in our Copa del Rey game against UD Levante.”