Horse Racing News and Tips 2020-11-29 11:27:44





By Andrew Atkinson

An early Christmas cracker Magnificent 7 fromthehorsesmouth.info pulled a 1,899-1 accumulator – a Super Heinz return of £19,557 on Saturday – with all three headline tips obliging.

Gunsight Ridge (11-10), Next Destination (11-8), Didanato (5-4), The Ferry Master (6-1), Epatante (8-11), Took The Lot (2-5) and Cloth Cap (9-1) returned to the winner’s enclosure.

Next Destination and Cloth Cap returned a 23-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Newbury.

The Ferry Master and Epatante returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 12-1 double at Newcastle. Gunsight Ridge and Didanato returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 4-1 double at Doncaster. A Super Heinz (120 bets) returned £19,557.

Jonjo O’Neill trained Cloth Cap, owned by Trevor Hemmings, was a 10 lengths winner of the 3m 1f Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury under Tom Scudamore.

“It’d be great to win it for anybody, but to win it for Trevor is wonderful because he loves long-distance chases.

“We’ve been trying to get the horse rated high enough to run in the National and he’s probably done that now,” said O’Neill.

Ladbrokes price Cloth Cap 25-1 for the 2021 Aintree Grand National.

Epatante is eyeing to repeat the 2019 Christmas Hurdle win at Kempton, following the Fighting Fifth Hurdle victory at Newcastle, under Aidan Coleman: “She was very professional and won realiy well. I’m delighted.

“It was easy for me, I just had to follow Sceau Royal and when I asked her to go she picked up like a champion hurdler should.

“I was very happy with how it was done and it was great to get back on her,” said Coleman.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “It’s a relief as much as anything. It shows that everything she did last year, there was no fluke about it.

“I thought she was great, she’s a proper hurdler. The great thing about her is you can press a button and off she goes.”

