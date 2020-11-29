CAP THAT! 





Cloth Cap fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands 18 runners' Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury!

By Andrew Atkinson

Cloth Cap (9-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase Grade 1 Handicap over 3 miles 1 furlong under jockey Tom Scudamore at Newbury on Saturday.

“He jumped brilliantly – Tom gave him a great ride,” said trainer Jonjo O’Neill.

fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip Cloth Cap owned by Trevor Hemmings was thrown in at the weights, carrying just 10st: “He was in great form coming here and we knew the ground was right – for it all to work out is brilliant,” said O’Neill.

“He jumps so much better, when he gets good ground, so the conditions today were perfect.

“He was loving it all the way round – he stays so well. It’s fantastic for Mr Hemmings, for Tom and for ourselves,” added O’Neill.

Hemmings, owner of three Aintree Grand National winners, could be knocking on the door of adding to his remarkable tally, in Cloth Cap: “He could be a Grand National horse in the future,” enthused O’Neill.

Jockey Scudamore was positive from the outset, completing a perfect round of jumping, going clear of runner-up Aye Right, with The Conditional finishing third.

Scudamore added: “That was very satisfying. Someone said to me before going out that I would equal Willie Robinson’s record for the number of wins – if I managed it today.

“To win a staying chase like this for Jonjo in these colours is just fabulous. We knew he gets up to four miles and that this was the first time he was going to get his conditions.

“I went to sit on him in the week and he felt great, but they always do in the run up to these kinds of races.

“Jonjo was very keen on him and his record speaks for itself in staying chases.”

Paddy Power slashed Cloth Cap’s odds to 25-1 – from 66-1 – for the 2021 Aintree Grand National.

fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip, Champion Hurdle winner Epatante (2.05) gained an emphatic win, in the Grade 1 Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

At Newcastle The Ferry Master (6-1) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip (1.30). Cornerstone Lad (2.05) Non-runner.

At Newbury, Next Destination (11-8) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip 12.40 was a winning selection; Canelo (8-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip (1.15); Champagne Platinum (8-1) each way selection (1.50) were both placed. Ibleo (3.35) was a non-runner.

At Doncaster headline tip Gunsight Ridge (11-10) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning selection in the attheraces.com C4 Novices Hurdle.

Didanato (5-4) trained by Alan King, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info (1.08) was a winning tip, under Thomas Bellamy.

At Bangor-on-Dee Donald McCain junior-trained Barrichello (17-2) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second (1.57). Took The Lot fromthehorsesmouth.info selection (2-5) was a winning selection.

