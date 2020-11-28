



By Andrew Atkinson

The Federació de Futbol de la Comunitat Valenciana suspended the entire day scheduled for Friday November 27 in the football and futsal competitions, due to the storm that was forecast to hit the Community.

“The orange alert that the State Meteorological Agency decreed in the Valencian Community pushed us to take this decision,” said a spokesperson from FFCV.

“The forecast is that the situation will improve on Saturday and Sunday, so for now the games scheduled for these two days will go ahead,” added the spokesperson.