IF THE CAP FITS!

By Andrew Atkinson

The Ladbrokes Grade 3 Trophy Chase Class 1 Handicap over 3m 1f is the feature race at Newbury on Saturday that sees 18 runners go to post, headed by Ballyoptic carrying 11st 12lb.

Cloth Cap (3.00) owned by Trevor Hemmings, 10-1, trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by Tom Scudamore, who ran third in the 2019 Scottish National, finished third at Cheltenham in October behind Frodon and carries just 10st, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Eight-year-old, Ben Pauling trained Kildisart, ridden by Nico De Boinville, was noted when finishing behind The Conditional at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Kildisart ran third at Wetherby in a Class 1 in October and is also worthy of each-way support.

Ladbrokes Trophy Chase runners and riders Newbury (3.00) Ballyoptic Zac Baker; Vinndication David Bass; Secret Investor Harry Cobden; Beware The Bear Jeremiah McGrath; Kildisart Nico de Boinville; Copperhead Robbie Power; Regal Encore Richie McLernon; Aye Right Callum Bewley; Mister Malarky Jonjo O’Neill jnr; Black Op Jonathan Burke; Two For Gold Ciaran Gethings; The Conditional Brendan Powell; La Bague Au Roi Richard Johnson; Danny Whizzbang Sean Bowen; The Hollow Ginge Gavin Sheehan; Potterman Tom Cannon; Ardlethen Harry Skelton; Cloth Cap Tom Scudamore.

Betting: The Conditional (8-1), Kim Bailey trained Vinndication (6-1) ridden by David Bass, Black Op (9-1), Aye Right (7-1), Kildisart (8-1) and Copperhead (9-1), Two For Gold, Cloth Cap (10-1), Secret Investor (12-1), 14-1 bar.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 12.10 Mrs Hyde. 12.40 Next Destination. 1.15 Canelo (ew). 1.50 Champagne Platinum (ew). 2.25 Marie’s Rock. 3.00 Cloth Cap (ew) Kildisart (ew). 3.35 Ibelo.

