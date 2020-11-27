England to shoot down bookies on Gunsight Ridge at Donny





By Andrew Atkinson

David England is out to shoot down the bookies on Gunsight Ridge (12.35) trained by Olly Murphy in the attheraces.com C4 Novices Hurdle over 2m at Doncaster on Saturday.

Five-year-old Gunsight Ridge tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info was noted when finishing second over 2m 4f at Market Rasen on November 5.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 12.05 Lord Brendy (ew). 12.35 Gunsight Ridge. 1.08 Didanato. 1.43 Constancio. 2.18 Seddon (ew). 2.53 Nowlookatme (ew). 3.28 Arthur’s Secret.

BANGOR-ON-DEE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 12.15 Stolen Silver. 12.47 Rizardo. 1.22 Checkitout. 1.57 Barrichello (ew). 2.32 Took The Lot. 3.07 Quiet Penny. 3.42 Macfin.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 4.00 Kick On Kick On (ew). 4.30 Mashaan (ew). 5.00 Little Kitten (ew). 5.30 Star Jewel. 6.00 Leo Davinci. 6.30 Boy George (ew). 7.00 Gabriel The Devil (ew). 7.30 Harry Love (ew).

