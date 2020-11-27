Coleman privileged to ride Epatante in Newcastle Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan Coleman is relishing riding the Nicky Henderson trained six-year-old Epatante (2.05) in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday.

“It looks like it will be a competitive enough race, with the likes of Silver Streak and last year’s winner Cornerstone Lad in there,” said Coleman, up on the 4-6 favourite.

“With Not So Sleepy in there, it looks like there could be a bit of pace. Hopefully it will be a true-run race and the best horse will win,” said Coleman.

“It was great to have had the privilege of riding her once last season and sending her on her way,” said Coleman who rode JP McManus owned Epatante in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury.

“Now Barry Geraghty is retired, it is great to get back on her. I’ve ridden out for Nicky (Henderson) for a couple of years now and we’ve had plenty of winners together – I’ve not had a lot of rides as Nicky has got his jockeys.

“I’m on the team sheet somewhere there and I get the call up every now and then.

“It’s great to ride for a trainer of his calibre and it is great to get the ride. I feel very privileged,” added Coleman.

Top weight Cornerstone Lad (11st 7lb) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Castel Gandolfo. 12.20 Cedar Hill. 12.55 Tupello Mississippi. 1.30 The Ferry Master. 2.05 Cornerstone Lad (ew) Epatante. 2.40 Presentandcounting. 3.15 Whatmore.

