



By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair are set to launch a new route to Alicante-Elche airport giving the much depleted cancellation of flights to Spain – due to COVID-19 – a major boost in the new year.

The company are to return to Teesside in the summer of 2021 – with two routes to Alicante-Elche airport and Mallorca.

Both Alicante-Elche and Mallorca will operate two flights per week, commencing on June 1, 2021, as part of Ryanair’s British Summer 2021 schedule.

British travellers can book a summer break to Alicante-Elche and Mallorca from June 21, up to October 2021.

Ryanair has launched a seat sale – £29.99 – for passengers travelling from June 1, until the end of October 2021. Flights must be booked by midnight Friday November 27, only on the Ryanair.com website.

“We are delighted to be back in Teesside with two new routes to Alicante and Mallorca, commencing on 1st June 2021.

“Both routes will operate twice weekly as part of our Teesside Summer 2021 schedule. “Customers in Teesside can now book flights to Alicante and Mallorca and enjoy a well deserved Summer break as far out as October 2021.

“To celebrate these new Teesside routes, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £29.99, for travel from 1st June until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Friday (27 Nov).

“Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out,” said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness.

“It is a wonderful for Teesside Airport. Having Ryanair, Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, backing Teesside and announcing they are going to fly from our region again shows that our airport has a great future and is in safe hands.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on the aviation industry, this shows that Teesside International is going from strength to strength and so is Ryanair. “It is fantastic to welcome Ryanair to Teesside and I am sure there will be plenty of excited holidaymakers looking to book flights, giving everyone something to look forward to next year,” said Tees Valley’s Mayor Ben Houchen.