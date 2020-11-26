



By Andrew Atkinson

Lightning has struck twice with an ATM cash machine stolen overnight outside the CC Monte La Herrada bar in Los Montesinos on November 25 – three months after thieves struck in August!

Police are once again making enquiries about the latest cash haul robbery on the outskirts of Los Montesinos.

The ATM cash machine was first stolen on August 19 with an appeal made by CC Monte La Herrada bar for information.

Following the latest cash raid it is not known how much money was stolen from the ATM.

The Guardia Civil made arrests during ‘Operation Confina’ following robberies within the Vega Baja regions and Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and La Mata, that included a search in Los Montesinos, which discovered equipment used in burglaries and robberies.

The gang were using industrial estates within Alicante as storage for professional equipment to carry out raids, including that of safe robberies.