



Despite being in the middle of a pandemic the Marina Bar Christmas Fayre on Sat 21st November turned out to be another resounding success.

This time raising money for the charity “Help At Home”. Experienced fund raisers David and Loraine Whitney were thrilled to bits with the takings of 1285.70 Euros surpassing their expectations during this trying time.

With Tombola, Raffle, Mini Auction, Name the Bear and various other stalls people were able to enjoy this afternoon in a safe environment. Carols played by the Phoenix Band added to the ambience and once Father Christmas made an appearance the children seemed to pop up out of nowhere to give him their wish lists and receive chocolate Santa’s.

Rita and Dave, proprietors of the bar together with their loyal staff were once again on hand to ensure the afternoon was a success, also serving up delicious food and drinks. David, Loraine, Rita and Dave, were amazed at the generosity of people who gave gifts and donations of money and want to thank everybody who donated to the success of this event.

Next on the calendar is the ever popular event “Mingle Bells”, a Christmas lunch with quiz, raffle and spot prizes on Friday 11th Dec at 2pm. again at the Marina Bar with donations again going to the charity “Help at Home”.

Bookings are already being taken for this and as space is limited you are advised to reserve your places as soon as possible, please telephone 965 705 907 for further details.

The photo shows: David & Lorraine Whitney and the bar’s Rita and Dave Monaghan