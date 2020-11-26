



By Andrew Atkinson

Following jockey Hollie Doyle named as the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) lead tributes.

“I am delighted that Hollie’s record-breaking success in her jockey career has been recognised at a national level.

“This accolade is richly and truly deserved and she joins a stellar list of past-winners of this award. In one of the few sports where men and women compete on equal terms Hollie is living proof of the fact that female jockeys can be more than a match for the men. “However, this is about far more than just the boundaries Hollie has broken as a female athlete. “Through her dedication, professionalism, bravery, focus, athletic ability and level-headedness Hollie sets the template that all young sports people should aspire to, regardless of sport or gender,” said BHA Chair Annamarie Phelps.

“This is wonderful news for Hollie, and for British racing. We are all so proud of her, and grateful for everything she is doing on behalf of the sport.

“Hollie is a phenomenal horsewoman, a true professional and a terrific role model. The frightening thing about her is that she is only just getting started – there truly is no ceiling as to what she could achieve in this sport.

“We will all look forward to following her ongoing rise, perhaps one day to become our first female champion jockey. There is simply no reason why not.

“The congratulations of everyone and the BHA goes to Hollie on what is a tremendous achievement,” said BHA Chief Executive Nick Rust.

The post Hollie Doyle named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.