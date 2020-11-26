



Emergency services were unable to save the 36-year-old woman’s life

A woman died this Thursday morning after being involved a traffic accident on the RM-F36 road in La Palma (Torre Pacheco). The Emergency services were quickly on the scene but were unable to save the 36-year old woman’s life after her car had collided with a second vehicle.

The Number 112 received calls reporting the accident at 7.40 a.m. indicating that, following the collision, a woman was unconscious and trapped in one of the vehicles.

A Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) was despatched to the site with paramedics from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, as well as firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the 36-year-old injured woman died at the scene.