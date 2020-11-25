Torrevieja invest €1.2m storm tank





By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja are to invest 1.2 million euros building a rainwater storm tank under a roundabout in a bid to prevent flooding.

Works are scheduled to commence in 2021 at the roundabout in the Torreta Florida urbanisation, where Calle Clarín ends, with a storm tank capacity of 2,000 cubic metres of water, preventing annual flooding.

The Infrastructure Plan is to be undertaken by the public private management company of the Torrevieja water cycle, Agamed, approved by its board of directors.

Torrevieja has suffered from flooding for decades, most notably in the Torreta Florida urbanisation.

It is understood a pocket of old villas in Torreta Florida could face demolition, due to the construction of the plant works.

Water stored will be used for agricultural irrigation of citrus fruits and golf courses, once treated.