One of Europe’s former top music venues for sale – 7 years after forced closure

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

ONE of Europe’s most popular former music venues Revival, based on the Costa Blanca south in Los Montesinos, Alicante, is up for sale – over seven years after it was forced to close.

Music ceased at Revival on February 9, 2013. Top European DJs appeared at Revival, located in a specially protected area of the Natural Park of Las Lagunas de Torrevieja.

Revival opened in the late nineties and along with it being a dance club, it was also deemed a unique leisure venue in Spain.

The venue offered various leisure activities within the enclosure.