Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 25 November, 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Irish Lotto Draw Results

Below you can find the complete Irish Lotto Results and Irish Lottery Prize Breakdown for the Main, Plus 1, and Plus 2 draws held on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Irish Lottery Main Draw Results

01 04 16 20 28 36 07

Irish Lotto Plus 1 Results

05 16 26 31 34 38 11

Irish Lotto Plus 2 Results

05 06 07 15 30 36 13

