



By Andrew Atkinson

A dog has died and others are in a serious condition fighting for their lives following despicable poisoning at Los Balcones in Torrevieja.

Animalistas Torrevieja have put out a warning to pet owners after the incident.

In a statement they said: “Alert. There is a killer on the Balcones. There are three poisoned dogs. Keep your dogs on the leash. Deposit area of Los Balcones. Help us find the killer.”

Poisoning of cats has also been undertaken on Flamingo beach.

The public in general are outraged by the poisoning incidents, calling for stiff sentences and fines if the perpetrator(s) are caught: “I hope they rot in hell,” said one.

Two dogs are being cared for after being poisoned in the incident.