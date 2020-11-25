



The Church of England in the southern Costa Blanca will begin its annual Advent preparation for Christmas with a special Vigil Mass for Advent on

Saturday 28th November at 1700 at La Siesta Church, Calle Granados, La Siesta in Torrevieja.

“Each year Advent begins a new church year and we begin our preparations for Christmas,” said Father Richard Seabrook, the Chaplain of Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja who will be the celebrant of the Mass. “I really look forward to this special season each with its themes of hope and light coming in the darkness.”

Father Seabrook continued: “The Advent themes are so needed as 2020 has been such a terrible year with the Pandemic and the total upheaval and distress it has caused for us all. Advent reminds us that if we hold onto the hope we are given by God then we truly have light in the darkness.”

Each year the Chaplaincy “lights its way through Advent” with the five candles of the Advent wreath being lit. The three purple, one rose and one white candle are lit for each Sunday of Advent and then the final one, the white one, on Christmas Day.

“Light is such a simple yet beautifully powerful symbol,” reflected Father Seabrook. “As Christmas draws nearer the light of the Advent wreath increases until we welcome Jesus Christ, the Light of the World, on Christmas Day.

The Pandemic has brought challenges to all churches. “We are only allowed 30 percent capacity at the moment which means only 32 people in church to allow the present Valencian regulations to be upheld. I am grateful to all those who make these services possible.”

Please contact Sue Maude at wardenlasiesta@gmail.com if you would like to book a place at the Mass.

“All are very welcome to join in our Advent Mass,” said Father Seabrook. “Come and light the way to Christmas!”