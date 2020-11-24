



By Andrew Atkinson

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) are investigating a major gamble at Hexham on November 18 when Philip Kirby’s Bushypark won a handicap hurdle – backed from 16-1 to 7-4 favourite.

Beaten on four previous outings Bushypark finished fifth of eight, last of six, 10th of 15 and eighth of 11, at SPs of 14-1, 20-1, 125-1 and 28-1, respectively.

Ridden by Tommy Dowson, Bushypark owned and trained by Kirby won by 11 lengths. The stewards interviewed Kirby after the race to consider the apparent improvement in form shown by the winner.

Kirby reported that the gelding benefited from the softer ground and the application of a cross-nose band to help settle better, having ran keenly on its previous run.

The stewards confirmed Bushypark had been subject to a routine dope test.

The post Stewards interview Kirby after Bushypark win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.