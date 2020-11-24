New Generation Vehicles for Local Police





A total of 16 latest generation vehicles have been procured by Torrevieja’s Local Police Unit in recent days, with the handover of 11 cars taking place on Friday. Five vans will be will be added to the number in the coming days.

The vehicles are on a four-year lease and are fully equipped with the latest technologies in safety and efficiency. The contract for the 16 vehicles involves a total investment of 702,000 euros (VAT included), over the four year period.

In Pilar de la Horadada the Department of Public Safety has received two new vehicles on a rental contract, with an option to buy after the end of the contract.

The two vehicles are Nissan Qashqai model, with automatic transmission, with one of them enabled to transport detainees. The vehicles will be used for 36 months under a lease by the Local Police, and then the administration may choose the purchase option to buy. The monthly cost is 1,617 euros, while the purchase options are 7,000 and 5,000 euros respectively.