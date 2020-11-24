MOJÁCAR COUNCIL INVITES TENDERS FOR THE OPERATION OF ITS NEW SENIOR RESIDENCE





Mojácar Council recently held an extraordinary plenary meeting to approve the preparatory steps for setting up a contract for the operation and day to day running of the town’s new Senior Residence and Day Centre.

The urgent need to start up this much needed facility is deemed as well-grounded by the Mayor, Rosmari Cano, given that 35% of the town’s residents are over 65, along with the additional consequences of damage that can often occur in buildings left empty over time.

As soon as the construction is finally signed off, the Council plans to quickly provide security and a better quality of life for a number of senior residents, as well as giving support to their families.

Its management will be carried out by a contract company, who before opening, must equip the whole facility, including the general service areas, laundry, kitchen, waste disposal units, etc. They will also be responsible for other basic start-up equipment such as kitchenware, bed and bathroom linen, plus all other necessary items for the Centre to be operational, including the

cost of its electrical supply installation.

The Council is anticipating a concession term of 25 years maximum along with a fee, subject to an annual increase of 1.5%, in line with the Consumer Prices IPC. The details regarding the contracting of the operating service will be placed for public information on the Council notice board as well as being available electronically for one month, in order to give sufficient time for consideration by interested parties as well as to gather any additional contributions from individuals or organisations.