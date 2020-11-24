Market Traders on the edge





The Councillor for Markets, Víctor Bernabéu, has held a meeting with representatives of Orihuela’s market traders who wanted to appraise him of current situation with markets throughout the municipality.

The traders spoke of their concern about the restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health, which currently limits the occupation of markets to 50% of their usual positions. “The situation is seriously affecting the labour and economic sector on which many families depend,” he explained.

He said that the Department of Markets had to establish a new criteria for the organisation of market pitches every 15 days, in order to comply with the regulations imposed by the Department of Health.

He stated that the restrictions must remain in force until at least next December 9, after which we will have to wait before we know “what are the new measures decreed by the to see how it is possible to better coordinate the stalls in the Orihuela markets. The objective is to try to help this group of business people that have been directly affected by this health crisis situation since the very beginning of the pandemic.”