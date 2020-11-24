Jess Glynne stars at 2021 Newcastle Collingwood Insurance Beeswing Ladies Day





By Andrew Atkinson

With hopes boosted of a vaccination for the coronavirus, Newcastle racecourse have announced Grammy winning star Jess Glynne will appear on Ladies Day next summer.

“Ladies Day is the most glamorous race day of the Flat season – combining with an exciting day of fashion, fillies, live music and a glass of fizz!,” a spokesperson from Newcastle told me.

Jess Glynne is a Grammy winning singer/songwriter from North London, who has established herself across the globe as the voice of a generation.

Signing with Atlantic records in 2013, Glynne broke into the mainstream with her mesmeric vocals on the chart-topping hits “My Love” by Route 94 and “Rather Be” with Clean Bandit.

Paving the way for an unstoppable chart run to come, Jess notched up further hits in “Right Here” (with Gorgon City), “Real Love” (with Clean Bandit) and “Not Letting Go”(with Tinie Tempah), making her mark as one of the most potent new vocalists in pop.

“Dressing to impress is highly recommended on Ladies Day, July 24, as the Best Dressed Lady competition will once again be centre stage during the afternoon. “Thousands of pounds worth of prizes are on offer to the Best Dressed Lady, runner-up and top 10 finalists.

“This raceday also features the running of a Silk Series race at Newcastle, a race exclusively contested by female jockeys. The Silk Series is a £150,000 race series for female jockeys and continues to grow in popularity,” said the spokesperson.

Tickets for Ladies Day Ft Jess Glynne Live after racing will be available for pre-sale from 9am on November 27.

Tickets and hospitality will go on general sale from the Newcastle racecourse website on December 11.

Racing was faced with lockdown, due to COVID-19, prior to returning behind closed doors.

“We know things are a little uncertain right now, but we think it helps to have something amazing to look forward to in 2021.

“At Newcastle racecourse you can buy with confidence, safe in the knowledge that you won’t lose out, due to any Covid restrictions.

“When you book any event at Newcastle racecourse, should we enter another lockdown or if you need to self-isolate due to Coronavirus, our team will be happy to transfer your booking to another event, or offer you a full refund,” added the spokesperson.

