Four Medals for Torrevieja Rhythmic Gymnasts in Nationals





The Spanish Individual Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship held at the Centro Nacional Colonial Sport in Alfafar (Valencia), saw magnificent results achieved by the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club as the Torrevieja gymnasts won four bronze medals in the tournament.

Lucía García Oñate, took the bronze medal in the 2005 cadet category with the hoop apparatus following an excellent performance.

Meanwhile young gymnast, Claudia Elizabeth Ticehurst, performed well in the ball exercise managing to win the bronze medal in the Infantil 2008 competition. In the same category, Karolina Luchynets and Asia Bonelli were debuting in the event, with the pair achieving excellent eleventh and thirteenth positions, respectively.

Alina Standret, won the bronze medal in the 2006 cadet category after a spectacular hoop exercise while the smallest gymnast participating from the Torrevieja club, Diana Temerbulatova, also debuting at this level, won the bronze medal in the pre benjamin category, after a magnificent and elegant hands-free exercise.

Ekaterina Pankratova was yet another gymnast who was debuting at this le

vel and in the championship, achieving a magnificent ninth position, after a great hoop exercise. Getting into the top ten of the Alevín 2009 category is no mean feat.

In the juvenil category 2003-2004 there were also good performances with the club apparatus from Letizia Martí and Ana María Rincón.

The national reputation of the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club has grown dramatically in just 4 years, thanks to the great work being done by Jennifer, a former international gymnast herself, and the other club coaches.