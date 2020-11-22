



Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that on Tuesday the Council of Ministers will approve his ambitious vaccination strategy against Covid-19, with the provision that “a very substantial part of the Spanish population will be vaccinated, with all the guarantees, by mid-2021”. However the exact details and the timetable are yet to be released.

Misery on the Orihuela Costa as the Postal Service hits and all-time low, just in time for Christmas and the Guardia Civil have arrested a 50-year-old man in Torrevieja for the explosion that destroyed 14 homes early on Thursday morning.