



UD Aspense ‘A’ 2-2 Racing San Miguel

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel took a point in the 2-2 draw away against Union Deportivo Aspense ‘A’ in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10.

Unión Deportiva Aspense scored after five minutes to lead 1-0 at half time.

Racing were left with a mountain to climb, when going further behind on 75 minutes, to trail 2-0.

A never-say-die attitude bore fruit as Racing ebbed back into the game and reduced the arrears through Dani O’Rourke.

Racing’s Matheus scored an equaliser to level the score at 2-2. On 79 minutes Racing’s, Sergio Ruiz was sent off, when receiving a second yellow card.

League leaders CD Montesinos suffered a 3-1 away defeat at third place CF Rafal.

Callosa Deportivo CF and CF Sporting San Fulgencio shared the points in a mid-table 1-1 draw while Catral and Orihuela Deportiva beat Muxtamel and Hondon Nieves by the same scoreline, 1-0.

FIRST REGIONAL

SECOND REGIONAL

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 on Saturday top of the table CF Atletico Algorfa gained a 4-0 win against third place visitors Bigastro CF. However they were replaced at the top of the table by the newly formed Torrevieja outfit Sporting CostaBlanca who hammered Crevillente on Sunday afternoon.

Other Group 17 results saw Horadada share the spoils at Sp Saladdar 2-2 and Inter Santa Pola beat Formentera 4-0.