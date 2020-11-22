Bookies thrown to the wolves as Hollie Doyle completes fromthehorsesmouth.info £51,230 Goliath!





51-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info Wolverhampton accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Hollie Doyle sent the bookies to the wolves – when riding fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Amtiyaz to victory at Wolverhampton on Saturday night – completing a Goliath £51,230 return.

John Gosden trained Amtiyaz (4-5) landed the BetWay Handicap over 1 mile 5 furlongs to also complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 51-1 four-course winning accumulator at the Midlands track.

Harlow (5-1) trained by Ian Williams and ridden by Jim Crowley won the Bombardier 1m Handicap, beating Rogue Tide a short-head.

Pomelo (11-8) trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Richard Kingscote landed the 1m Division 1 Ladbrokes EBF Fillies Novices Stakes.

Mawenzi (evens) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by James Doyle won the Ladbrokes Division 2, 1m Novices Stakes and Amtiyaz (4-5) won the BetWay Handicap over 1m 5f.

Pacino (5-1) trained by Richard Fahey fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection finished third, under Barry McHugh.

Amtiyaz was fromthehorsesmouth.info eighth Saturday winning tip returning £51,230 in a Goliath bet (247 bets). The 8-horse accumulator paid £4,166.

Goliath bet winners: Getaway Luv (7-4), Master Tommytucker (2-1), Imperial Aura (13-8), Golden Gift (11-4), Harlow (5-1), Pomelo (11-8), Mawenzi (evens), Amtiyaz (4-5).

