Pascual Flores to cost Torrevieja another 750,000 euros





The transfer of the replica Pascual Flores schooner to the Nao Victoria Foundation will cost the Torrevieja City Council 750,000 euros and last for a period of five years.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, signed the agreement at the end of last November, stating that the expense to the city was 150,000 euros although he failed to mention that it was 150,000 euros per year over a five-year period.

Sueña Torrevieja questioned the expense, stating that negotiations carried out whilst it was in office came to an annual agreement of 100,000 euros, however sources close to the government team now say that it will be 150,000 euros per year because of the level of maintenance and repair that the ship needs.

The Nao Foundation has now moved the ship to its workshops in Punta Umbría (Huelva) for a repair that will take six months and that includes the installation of the new three masts, which rotted due to lack of maintenance during the years that the boat was moored in Torrevieja harbour.