MOJÁCAR COUNCIL GIVES 15,000 EUROS TO A SUPPORT CAMPAIGN FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES





Mojácar Council has launched a new campaign aimed at helping all businesses in the town, which is another initiative within their ‘Mojácar Contigo’ support plan.

To encourage everyone to spend locally, the Council has allocated 15,000€ in vouchers, to be raffled publicly on December 18th along with a live broadcast on YouTube. So far, more than 50 establishments running all types of eateries and shops on the Playa and in the Pueblo have signed up to take part.

The municipal programme to boost local commerce has other projects on the go, such as having an updated and complete listing of all local businesses that will be included in their “Guía Oficial de Mojácar” ‘app’ that can be downloaded free on IOS and Android. This virtual guide, which was launched in 2014, has been continually updated and has filled an important gap which has proved to be popular and well used.

Information about those businesses taking part in the campaign will appear in the Council’s Facebook page, “Mojácar Ofertas” where you can find out about the wealth of shops, bars, restaurants, with daily news on items such as new menus and special offers. This free service, put together by the Council’s Tourist Department, already has more than 2,200 followers which is growing constantly.

Soon, there will be a new ‘app’ added, the “La Plataforma Web Local de Comercio de Mojacar” which will provide complementary information on local commerce, with all the new technology giving the latest trends in purchasing and services to help the forge into new markets.

Mojácar Council’s input of 15,000 Euros to support local commerce has come from the Culture Budget, as there as so many of the usual events that cannot be held this Christmas. Every technological assistance is also being made available to the town’s businesses, to work in any way possible to encourage local spending and promote the economy. Mojácar Council has sent a message to all the people in the town to remember to use their local stores at this time and, to come together in solidarity to help their recovery after so much trade has suffered during this crisis.