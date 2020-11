Ten-year-old Potters Legend won the C2 3 miles Veterans Handicap Chase at Warwick under jockey Jack Quinlan, 3 3/4 lengths ahead of 13-year-old Theatre Guide, with 10-year-old Strong Pursuit a further 2 1/2 lengths behind, third.

