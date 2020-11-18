MOJÁCAR JOINS UP TO ‘PLAN ALMERÍA’





Mojácar Council is busy working on five new projects in the town, all financed through Almería Provincial Council’s ‘Programa Coopera’ which is open to municipalities across the province within their overall ‘Plan Almería.’

The specific works in Mojácar include; the paving and repair of steps in Calle “Sal si Podemos”, the repair of pedestrian paths and walkways around the Parque Comercial, improvements to the paving at Plaza Rey Alabez by the town nursery and finally, enhancements to the La Mata paddle tennis courts.

The works are due to be completed before the end of this year with a 60,000 Euro contribution from the ‘Programa Coopera’, which helps with various town projects, often utilizing micro businesses and self-employed workers.

Almería Provincial Council has also approved Mojácar’s application to bid for some of their other grants on offer, such as the ‘Programa Cerca’ and ‘Programa Acelera’.

The ‘Programa Cerca’ is offering financial support to towns facing added expenses derived from the current crisis, either in their purchase of hygienic sanitary materials or disinfection work. As part of this funding, Mojácar Council is set to receive 12,000 Euros. An additional bid for 40,000 Euros of ‘Almería Plan’ funds is also in the approval phase, which if successful, would be targeted at road and street safety by improving accessibility and eliminating obstructions. Pavements and pedestrian crossings would also be modified, with a particular focus on adaptions to assist those with reduced mobility.