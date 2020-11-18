HO-HO-HO CHRISTMAS CHEER FROM RYANAIR!





Ryanair have announced additional flights commencing from December 17, allowing family and friends to finally reunite this year amid COVID-19 – including flights to Spain.

In response to strong demand and as part of their commitment to bring families and friends together this Christmas, Ryanair announced a total of 24 additional flights from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the UK.

Ryanair has launched a ‘merry seat sale’ with fares available from just £19.99, for travel from December 17-January 9, allowing people across Europe to travel and celebrate this Christmas and New Year.

Route/weekly flights: Bucharest–Charleroi 3 (+1); Charleroi–Athens 4 (+1); Gothenburg–Malaga 3 (+1); Gothenburg–Alicante 4 (+2); London Stansted–Athens 9 (+2); London Stansted–Bucharest 9 (+5); London Stansted–Budapest 12 (+1); London Stansted–Malaga 13 (+1); London Stansted–Seville 2 (+1); Manchester–Fuerteventura 3 (+1); Manchester–Lanzarote 6 (+3); Milan Bergamo–Gran Canaria 3 (+2); Milan Bergamo–Tenerife 4 (+2); Paris Beauvais–Porto 16 (+1).

“We are delighted to announce an additional 24 flights this December and January, just in time to fly everyone home to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

“To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just £19.99 for travel between December 17-January 9, which are available for booking until midnight on Thursday, November 19.

“Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out,” said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness.