Bushypark spreadeagles Hexham field under Tommy Dowson





By Andrew Atkinson

Owner-trainer Philip Kirby leads in Bushypark after winning at Hexham, 11 lengths ahead of Golan Park, under jockey Tommy Dowson in a C5 2 miles 4 furlongs Handicap Hurdle.

“Bushypark spreadeagled the field under a great front running ride from Tommy. I was delighted to lead him into the winners enclosure wearing my colours.

“He’s an improving horse and one to go chasing in the future,” said Green Oaks Farm, North Yorkshire based Phil.

Six-year-old Bushypark (7-4f) was winning for the first time, having raced unplaced in four previous outings, three in Class 4 races.

