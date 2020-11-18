



A 34-year old Englishman was arrested by the National Police in San Fulgencio on Wednesday, in compliance with a European Arrest issued by UK authorities.

Agents of Group II of Organized Crime of the Judicial Police of the Alicante Police Station were in possession of the warrant which requested international police cooperation in response to the individual who was fleeing justice from the Kingdom United.

Following preliminary investigations into his whereabouts, the agents located his address in San Fulgencio. In carrying out the arrest the National Police agents were assisted by the San Fulgencio Local Police.

Although the individual was not carrying and identification the agents were able to recognise him by one of his tattoos of which they had a photograph issued from UK.

The fugitive is charged with causing grievous bodily harm, making death threats and committing damages, events that occurred in 2019 in South Ockendon, Esses, when he allegedly forced the door of the house in which his son lived. He attacked his ex-partner beating her in the face and all over her body while also threatening her with death, for which he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Fortunately the victim was able to escape thanks to the help of a neighbour.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number Five of the National Court where he will remain while the European Detention Order is processed.