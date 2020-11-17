



TORREVIEJA C.F. – 5 – CFI SANTA POLA – 1 –

This is exactly what the Torrevieja coach José Miguel Serna was looking for, all the more pleasant against such tough opponents, and especially in view of important injuries.

Serna said that he had worked particularly hard during the preceding week on the player’s offensive duties and he was delighted at just how well it payed off.

In the first half, Torrevieja came out determined to take the game to their rivals, so much so they were quickly on the scoresheet with two decisive goals through Lucas and Cheikh.

However, despite being behind, Santa Pola still took the game to their opponents when they could and were able to pull one back on the half hour.

Following the interval Torrevieja were again the quicker out of the blocks and following a clever passage of play Brandon extended the lead within two minutes of the restart.

Thereafter it was all Torry pressure with further goals from Lucas and Cheikh seeing the pair finish with a brace.