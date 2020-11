Spanish ballerina Marta Cinta González Saldana, who suffered with alzheimer’s, brought tears to the eyes after performing Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky from a wheelchair.

A video of Marta Cinta, who died in December 2019, was taken just before her passing by Spanish charity the Asociacion Musica para Despertar.

Alastair Macaulay from Masters Ballet Alcoy, near Alicante, also took photographs of Marta Cinta with students at the Alcoy Wall Asylum in December 2019.